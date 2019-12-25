Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Posts Earnings Results

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of NUOG opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Nu-Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.12.

Get Nu-Oil and Gas alerts:

About Nu-Oil and Gas

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nu-Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu-Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.