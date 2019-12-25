NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $1.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003223 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

