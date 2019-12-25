NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Trading Down 0.3%

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84, 7,615 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

