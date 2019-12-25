NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.53

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and traded as high as $173.47. NWF Group shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 13,994 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective (up previously from GBX 195 ($2.57)) on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of $85.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.97.

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

