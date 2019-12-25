Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,690,340 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Howard C. Draft acquired 68,965 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,985.00. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,305,043 shares of company stock worth $2,534,486. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

