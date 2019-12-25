ODUWA Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $307,855.00 and approximately $59,897.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085733 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000887 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.96 or 0.99203475 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

