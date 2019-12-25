OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.70

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.70 and traded as high as $56.02. OMV shares last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 3,826 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87.

About OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

