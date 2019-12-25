oOh!Media (ASX:OML) Trading Down 1.1%

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.72 ($2.64) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), approximately 489,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.77 ($2.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.42 million and a P/E ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

oOh!Media Company Profile (ASX:OML)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

