Open Trading Network Reaches Market Cap of $16,437.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $16,437.00 and $189.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

