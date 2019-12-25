Oppenheimer Downgrades Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) to Market Perform

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ VLRX opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valeritas will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

