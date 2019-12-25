Osisko gold royalties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 621 call options on the company. This is an increase of 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

