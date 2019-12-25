OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.81, approximately 1,386,654 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,079,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82.

OTCMKTS:PROSY Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.