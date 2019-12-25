OWNDATA Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $291,663.00 and approximately $12,803.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00326456 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014822 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009998 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.