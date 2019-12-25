P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.90. P & F Industries shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

P & F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

