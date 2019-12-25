Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.31, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.02% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

