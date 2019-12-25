Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1730000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

About Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

