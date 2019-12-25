Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.16

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 16605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

