PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.48% of PDF Solutions worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $526.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

