PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 329.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PDSB opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

