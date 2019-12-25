Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$8.83 ($6.26) and last traded at A$8.94 ($6.34), 693,003 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.97 ($6.36).

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Pendal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.89%.

In other Pendal Group news, insider Emilio Gonzalez 136,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th.

About Pendal Group (ASX:PDL)

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

