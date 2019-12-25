PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 274 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 281% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.
In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.35.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
