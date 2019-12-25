Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.37

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and traded as high as $97.60. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 1,212,464 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $527.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

