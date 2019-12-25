Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Trading Down 0.1%

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.00, 912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

