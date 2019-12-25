PlatonCoin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003383 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $108,751.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

