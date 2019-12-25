Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. Analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTMN. ValuEngine downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 79,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $164,188.18. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.