Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $731.69

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $731.69 and traded as high as $779.20. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 6,766 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 721.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 885.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider Andrew Andrea bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,780 ($8,918.71).

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

