Poseidon Network (QQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $168,770.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,133,575,307 tokens. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network's official website is poseidon.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

