Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRVL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,830,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

