Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.42, 961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 547.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.21% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

