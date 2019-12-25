PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Tops $129.88 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003612 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $129.88 million and $422,659.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,242.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.02572855 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00559820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002541 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.