Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.44

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $41.96. Progress Software shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 6,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

