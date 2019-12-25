ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $12.63. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 303,851 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

