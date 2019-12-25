Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

