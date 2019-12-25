Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 177000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Prospero Silver Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

