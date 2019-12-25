Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 91400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

