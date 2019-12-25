PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.87

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.87 and traded as high as $105.43. PVH shares last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 18,162 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 166.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

