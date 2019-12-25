Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $29,485.00 and approximately $6,979.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 388,500,772 coins and its circulating supply is 135,867,278 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

