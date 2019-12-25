Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $7.15 on Monday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

