Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Volume Hits $143,013.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $143,013.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021815 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003732 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027640 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.02502822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,941,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

