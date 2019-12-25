QuarkChain Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $1.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.06110654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

