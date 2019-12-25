Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.73 million and $791,297.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007139 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Bilaxy, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

