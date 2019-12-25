Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.89.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $376.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.99 and its 200 day moving average is $314.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 298.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.