Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.05

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 9714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,177,000 after buying an additional 1,247,775 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after acquiring an additional 328,147 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

