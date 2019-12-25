Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.44

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $223.44 and last traded at $220.85, with a volume of 6506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.69.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 2.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,510 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.