Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) recently:

12/11/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00.

12/3/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Cara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,063,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,320. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

