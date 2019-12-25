Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 370000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

