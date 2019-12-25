Repay (RPAY) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) is one of 136 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Repay to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05% Repay Competitors 0.57% -3.54% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repay N/A $1.52 million -105.64 Repay Competitors $2.75 billion $421.21 million 7.91

Repay’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Repay and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Repay Competitors 1292 5267 8991 409 2.53

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Repay rivals beat Repay on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

