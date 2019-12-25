Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently:

12/25/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.80 ($12.56) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.20 ($10.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €7.75 ($9.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.95 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.70 ($11.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($11.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.20 ($10.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.95 ($10.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – E.On was given a new €7.75 ($9.01) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Wednesday. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

