Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.44, approximately 857 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

Get Resona alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

About Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.