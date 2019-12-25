Reviewing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & iMedia Brands (NYSE:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iMedia Brands and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wayfair 2 11 13 0 2.42

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27% Wayfair -9.27% N/A -34.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A Wayfair $6.78 billion 1.24 -$504.08 million ($5.61) -16.15

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats iMedia Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

